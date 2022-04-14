Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 466,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after buying an additional 41,424 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. 5,783,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,315. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.