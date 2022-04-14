Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLNE. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,209 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,846 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,705,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 316,110 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

