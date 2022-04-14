Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the March 15th total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $484,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,377,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

CLIM remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

