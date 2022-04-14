Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $126.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.50.
Clorox stock opened at $145.39 on Thursday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,725,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after buying an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
