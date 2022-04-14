CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 1,906.5% in March

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 1,906.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
