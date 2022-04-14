CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 1,906.5% in March

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 1,906.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators; and cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

