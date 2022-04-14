CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $49,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,863,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.13.

CMC Materials stock opened at $178.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

