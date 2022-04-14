CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.35. CMS Energy reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

CMS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,673. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.