Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 90.80 ($1.18).

Get Coats Group alerts:

LON COA opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.40 ($1.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

About Coats Group (Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.