Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 90.80 ($1.18).
LON COA opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.40 ($1.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23.
About Coats Group (Get Rating)
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
