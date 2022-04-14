Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,105 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $95,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

