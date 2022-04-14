Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$127.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$131.22.

TSE:CCA opened at C$107.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$95.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$103.51.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$718.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$721.55 million. Research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3100007 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

