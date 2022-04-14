Cohen & Steers (CNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of CNS opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.33. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

