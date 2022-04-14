Color Platform (CLR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $590,221.92 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,135.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.47 or 0.00822827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00208504 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00025446 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

