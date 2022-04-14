Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading Up 12.9%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$15.40 million and a PE ratio of -300.00.

Get Comet Industries alerts:

Comet Industries Company Profile (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.