Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €8.20 ($8.91) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.54) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.07) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.61) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.30 ($9.02).

CBK traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching €6.44 ($7.00). The stock had a trading volume of 6,967,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.78. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.11) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.47 and a 200-day moving average of €6.96.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

