CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.89.

COMM stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. CommScope has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

