Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 136,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

