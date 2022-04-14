CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys $84,388.59 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

CMPO stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28.

CMPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

