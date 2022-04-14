Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.46.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

