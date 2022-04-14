CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.66

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 14131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,524 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

