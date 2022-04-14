Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.200-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,381.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.42.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

