ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,452 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ContextLogic were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 45,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $87,200.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock worth $3,579,581. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,250,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. ContextLogic’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

