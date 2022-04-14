Contrasting Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) & Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 30.73% 15.65% 1.61% Investors Bancorp 31.87% 11.68% 1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $242.93 million 5.70 $74.64 million $2.94 17.71 Investors Bancorp $983.10 million 3.50 $313.33 million $1.33 10.43

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp. Investors Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stock Yards Bancorp and Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Investors Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.70%. Investors Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Investors Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Investors Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc. that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and online, mobile, and private banking services to individual consumers and businesses. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 63 full service banking locations, including 33 in the Louisville, 19 in Central Kentucky, 6 in Cincinnati, and 5 in Indianapolis. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Investors Bancorp (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 154 branches in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

