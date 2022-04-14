ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.26) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.54) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 290 ($3.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 253.29 ($3.30).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 216.20 ($2.82) on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 195.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.27%.

In other news, insider Kimberly Lody bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,583.27).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

