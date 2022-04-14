Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Trading Up 6.1%

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 138,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNVY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Convey Health Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $12,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 725,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 472,597 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

