Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.68

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 910541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.
In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
