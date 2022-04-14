Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.68

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 910541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

