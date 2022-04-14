Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core & Main.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Core & Main stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 338,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,135. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
About Core & Main (Get Rating)
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.
