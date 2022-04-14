Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.28

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 12467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.09.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

