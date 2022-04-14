Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.28

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 12467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.09.
About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)
