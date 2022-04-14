Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.64

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 36136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 442,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

