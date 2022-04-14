Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $184.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.22 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $184.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $760.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.41 million to $766.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $802.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.22 million to $826.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.