Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

CVLG opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $329.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.55. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

