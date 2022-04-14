CQS Natural Resources G&I plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I stock opened at GBX 218.40 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 1-year low of GBX 123.75 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 221 ($2.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.68.
CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile (Get Rating)
