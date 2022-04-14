CQS Natural Resources G&I plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I stock opened at GBX 218.40 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 1-year low of GBX 123.75 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 221 ($2.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.68.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

