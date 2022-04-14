Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $13.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will announce $13.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.15 to $14.11. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $11.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $47.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.16 to $51.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $46.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.54 to $52.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 15.5% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $9.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $585.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $356.67 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $531.74 and its 200 day moving average is $592.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

