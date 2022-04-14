Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 465.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at 6.65 on Thursday. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of 6.41 and a 12-month high of 6.65.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

About Credito Emiliano (Get Rating)

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, and ALM Treasury segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.