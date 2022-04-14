Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 461,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,030. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 88.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 154,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 221.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 133,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,295,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 431,344 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

