Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 422.63 Average PT from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 422.63 ($5.51).

CRST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.34) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.99) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.54) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.60) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($120,406.57). Also, insider Duncan Cooper bought 10,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($37,920.25). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000.

LON CRST traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 271.80 ($3.54). The company had a trading volume of 1,423,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,405. The company has a market capitalization of £698.31 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 332.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 247 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.11).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Crest Nicholson (Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.