Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.42

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 492926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The company has a market cap of C$832.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.41.
In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at C$4,700,417.79.
Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
