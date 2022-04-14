Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.42

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 492926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The company has a market cap of C$832.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.41.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.519 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

