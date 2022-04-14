CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in CRH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 166,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 667,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CRH by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 323,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,451. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

