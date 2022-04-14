Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 20,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,070,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,553,379.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 210,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,412. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

