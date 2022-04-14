CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

