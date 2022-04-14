Critical Comparison: Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cheniere Energy and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stabilis Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $15.86 billion 2.19 -$2.34 billion ($9.25) -14.75 Stabilis Solutions $77.17 million 1.18 -$7.80 million ($0.44) -11.36

Stabilis Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheniere Energy. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stabilis Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy -14.77% 30.72% 1.24% Stabilis Solutions -10.11% -12.41% -9.07%

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Stabilis Solutions (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG. The Power Delivery segment provides power delivery solutions to the global energy industry through its subsidiary in Brazil and joint venture in China. The company was founded on October 21, 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

