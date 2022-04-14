Critical Contrast: Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) versus Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Swisscom alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Swisscom and Frontier Communications Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 4 6 1 0 1.73 Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 7 1 2.89

Swisscom presently has a consensus target price of $480.00, suggesting a potential upside of 686.37%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus target price of $37.56, suggesting a potential upside of 28.92%. Given Swisscom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Swisscom is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 16.40% 17.51% 7.41% Frontier Communications Parent 77.29% 235.87% 31.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and Frontier Communications Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $12.24 billion N/A $2.00 billion $3.88 15.73 Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 1.11 $4.96 billion N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Swisscom.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Swisscom on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1852 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.