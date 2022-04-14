Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $22.00. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 436 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $810.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.