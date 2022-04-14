CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 7.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $235.70 and last traded at $233.18. Approximately 75,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,791,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

