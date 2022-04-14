Crowns Price Tops $5.82 on Major Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CWS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00034364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00105089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

