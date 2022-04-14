Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 131.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 131.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $306,828.46 and approximately $635.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

