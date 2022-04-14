CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 229.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 105,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,328,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,722,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,969,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

