CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 7,400 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $66.16 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jonestrading raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $3,071,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.