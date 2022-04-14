Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Custom Truck One Source reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $3,536,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,406. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

