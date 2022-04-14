Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE CTOS opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 806,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

