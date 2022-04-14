CUTcoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.36 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $19.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,527,242 coins and its circulating supply is 158,527,242 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

